Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. 19,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

