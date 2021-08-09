Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $38.94

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

LI opened at $30.35 on Friday. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

