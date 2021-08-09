Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) PT at C$4.36

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

MOZ has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

Marathon Gold stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.20. The company had a trading volume of 426,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,789. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market cap of C$750.74 million and a P/E ratio of -67.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.22.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

