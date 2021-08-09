Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $115.76

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.76.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.11. 229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.81. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

