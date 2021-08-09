Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price at $34.33

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 362,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

