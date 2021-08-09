Brokers Issue Forecasts for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

IVR opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $924.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

