Brokers Issue Forecasts for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $54.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $63.25.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.52. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.