Brokers Issue Forecasts for TherapeuticsMD, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TherapeuticsMD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,899,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 121,583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

