Brokers Set Expectations for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE MEC opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

