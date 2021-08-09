Brokers Set Expectations for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Treace Medical Concepts in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $7,823,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

