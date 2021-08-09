Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) PT Raised to $8.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.