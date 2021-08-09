Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 126,056 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

