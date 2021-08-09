Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.
RA opened at $22.60 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
