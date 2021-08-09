Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

RA opened at $22.60 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

