Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 33,031 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 89,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 839,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.55 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.