Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 568 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after buying an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,469 shares of company stock worth $151,746,250. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $391.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

