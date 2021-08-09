Brookstone Capital Management Invests $271,000 in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

AFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.55 on Monday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Equities analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

