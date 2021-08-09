Brookstone Capital Management Invests $289,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15,677.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $186.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

