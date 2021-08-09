Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $233,000 Investment in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 186,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 299.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $1,451,000.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVXY opened at $55.45 on Monday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.