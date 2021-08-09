Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,019 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $66.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

