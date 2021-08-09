Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 992 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $276,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $272.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

