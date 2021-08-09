Brown & Brown, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

BRO opened at $54.48 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

