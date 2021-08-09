BTIG Research Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $160.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.82.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28. Natera has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natera by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,422 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Natera by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

