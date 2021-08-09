Burcon NutraScience (BU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.34 million during the quarter.

TSE BU opened at C$3.16 on Monday. Burcon NutraScience has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$5.92. The stock has a market cap of C$342.83 million and a P/E ratio of -526.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

