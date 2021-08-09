Burcon NutraScience (BU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.34 million during the quarter.

TSE BU opened at C$3.16 on Monday. Burcon NutraScience has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$5.92. The stock has a market cap of C$342.83 million and a P/E ratio of -526.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

