Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 149.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $520.68 million and $489,706.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.59 or 0.00586420 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001974 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

