Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 33.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC grew its position in Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,842.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,146.63.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,968.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,874.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

