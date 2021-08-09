CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAE stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

