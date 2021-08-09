California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 21,685 Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 412.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progenity were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter worth about $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter worth about $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Progenity by 8.0% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78. Progenity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.15.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Progenity Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

