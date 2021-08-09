California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,450,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncorus alerts:

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $341.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncorus Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.