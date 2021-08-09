Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.63 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $11.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Citigroup upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CPE opened at $32.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $32,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.