Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CLMT opened at $6.39 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

