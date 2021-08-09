Canaccord Genuity Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$21.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.67 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.53.

FCXXF stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

