Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$13.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$6.18 and a 1-year high of C$14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$692.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.