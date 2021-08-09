Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

WEED has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.05.

Shares of TSE WEED traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.56. The company had a trading volume of 617,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,276. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.02. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$18.44 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.74.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

