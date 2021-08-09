Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter.

FTXR stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $35.30.

