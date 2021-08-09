Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 127,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,657 shares of company stock worth $6,311,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,999.20 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.65.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.