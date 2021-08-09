Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 347 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $63.39.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

