Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 997,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 50,240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 157,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,690,000.

SDIV opened at $13.16 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98.

