Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 159,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00.

