Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 326.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $107.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $113.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

