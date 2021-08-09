Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

COLL opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $723.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

