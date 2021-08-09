Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,605 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

