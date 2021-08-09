CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of MTBCP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $31.10.
CareCloud Company Profile
