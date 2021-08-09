CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.56.

CarGurus stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,804.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,708 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,298 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

