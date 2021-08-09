Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,110 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,523. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

NYSE MEG opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

