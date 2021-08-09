Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 2,065 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

EMR stock opened at $101.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

