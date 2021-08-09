Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $125,622,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $57,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after purchasing an additional 416,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6,981.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 411,920 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC opened at $83.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

