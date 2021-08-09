Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, ICAP boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT opened at $142.65 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.