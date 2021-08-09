Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,725 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,635,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,292,000.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68.

