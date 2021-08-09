Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 8,405 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $196.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

