Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Insider David Appel Sells 34,259 Shares

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,784,000 after purchasing an additional 249,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

